De Laurentiis: “If Belotti is worth 65 million I’m pleased because Inglese is worth 85M!”
15 August at 13:45Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis had some things to say about the club and their movements in the window, as the end of the Serie A transfer window looms.
Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss Italia, De Laurentiis had this to say:
ON BELOTTI: “It is rumoured that Torino is asking for 65 million, does this negotiation exist? False! It seems so strange, it would seem all architects between prosecutors and journalists to ensure that this player is overestimated. If Belotti is worth 65 million I'm pleased, because it means that Inglese is worth 85!
Last year he scored 12 goals in the league, while at Torino, Belotti scored 10. We have loaned onerous, Parma has not batted an eyelid given the validity of the player, will still be able to assert its qualities. If Belotti today is worth 65 million probably, next year, Inglese will be worth 100!”
ON GOALKEEPER SITUATION: “It's true, Ospina could come. We are negotiating, there are differences on their demands. It is probably an operation that will arrive in port. Mignolet? Without taking anything away from Mignolet , but you know we were on Ochoa , Mignolet and Ospina , and we are also on the Fiorentina ex, Tatarusanu. Four in contention, but Ochoa, who liked me; I did not want to take him anymore because, even if his agents came to visit us in Dublin, he's a non-EU citizen."
