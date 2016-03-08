De Laurentiis is the wall between Juventus and Koulibaly

03 March at 16:25
While Juventus are very keen on signing Kalidou Koulibaly, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis remains to be the wall that will not allow the bianconeri to sign the Senegalese defender.

Koulibaly has become one of the world's best defenders over the last two years and it is no surprise to see Manchester United get linked with him. 

A report from IlBianconero states that Juventus are convinced that Koulibaly is the man who will carry forward Juve's defensive legacy forward and Fabio Paratici has been keen on him.

But de Laurentiis remains the obstacle in the track that they will struggle to go past. He will do everything to keep Koulibaly at the Stadio San Paolo.

It will take big money to pry him away from Napoli, as Koulibaly too loves the city and loves the club. It is a dream for Juve, but it is like an impossible dream more than anything else.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.