De Laurentiis is the wall between Juventus and Koulibaly
03 March at 16:25While Juventus are very keen on signing Kalidou Koulibaly, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis remains to be the wall that will not allow the bianconeri to sign the Senegalese defender.
Koulibaly has become one of the world's best defenders over the last two years and it is no surprise to see Manchester United get linked with him.
A report from IlBianconero states that Juventus are convinced that Koulibaly is the man who will carry forward Juve's defensive legacy forward and Fabio Paratici has been keen on him.
But de Laurentiis remains the obstacle in the track that they will struggle to go past. He will do everything to keep Koulibaly at the Stadio San Paolo.
It will take big money to pry him away from Napoli, as Koulibaly too loves the city and loves the club. It is a dream for Juve, but it is like an impossible dream more than anything else.
