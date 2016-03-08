De Laurentiis: 'Juve had Ronaldo, we started from scratch. Trippier and Lozano...'
08 May at 11:15Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke to the microphones of Corriere dello Sport about the ongoing season, coach Carlo Ancelotti as well as the future of Lorenzo Insigne and the summer transfer market.
"Insigne to renew his contract? At most, it will be an extension. If he wants to stay with us for life, then he tells us and we discuss on how to keep him for life and make him become a further symbol of the club and city, even if his Neapolitanism is already seen," he said.
"He is Neapolitan and has all the credentials to be captain. But these are things you need to want, wat and implement them also by taking the locker room. A true captain is not only the one that wears the armband but also the one who knows how to speak to the team and knows how to convince it to be able to reach certain goals.
"Ancelotti's first season? I am very satisfied. We must never forget that Ronaldo is an unimaginable plus and that Juventus had a coaching continuity, we changed coaches and we had to start from scratch.
"We are 10 points above Inter, 14 above Milan and 15 above Roma, despite spending much less. A vote for Ancelotti? Eight. He arrived in a context he did not know, in an Italian football completely different from what he had known.
"Trippier and Lozano? We have a lot of names on our list but it is more important to take care of the sales because last year we had to send important players to Parma and other clubs. We can't buy more players to make them play elsewhere," the Napoli president concluded.
