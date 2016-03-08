De Laurentiis labels Icardi-Napoli rumours 'colossally stupid, he is not part of our needs'
11 July at 19:15Rumours in the past few weeks have suggested that Napoli have joined Juventus in the race to sign Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi. However, today, in an interview with the press at the Dimaro withdrawal with Napoli, club president Aurelio de Laurentiis slammed any door on a possible move for the Argentine and dismissed rumours he had met with the player's agent/wife Wanda Nara.
"Meeting for Icardi? It is a colossal, enormous stupidity. I met Wanda Nara three years ago and I have no intention of meeting her again. That meeting was enough. Also because Icardi is not a part of the current needs of Napoli.
"James is in our hearts, especially in the hearts of those who coach him better than anyone else, Ancelotti. James's problem is that we have to deal with Real Madrid. We are tough, we do not want to yield to the unjust demands of Real Madrid. We are not in a hurry because our team is already very strong. We only have to make great shots, nothing special. The shots are made in two, between those who want to buy and those who want to sell. We want to buy, but we don't want to take risks."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments