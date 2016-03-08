De Laurentiis labels Icardi-Napoli rumours 'colossally stupid, he is not part of our needs'

11 July at 19:15
Rumours in the past few weeks have suggested that Napoli have joined Juventus in the race to sign Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi. However, today, in an interview with the press at the Dimaro withdrawal with Napoli, club president Aurelio de Laurentiis slammed any door on a possible move for the Argentine and dismissed rumours he had met with the player's agent/wife Wanda Nara.

"Meeting for Icardi? It is a colossal, enormous stupidity. I met Wanda Nara three years ago and I have no intention of meeting her again. That meeting was enough. Also because Icardi is not a part of the current needs of Napoli.

"James is in our hearts, especially in the hearts of those who coach him better than anyone else, Ancelotti. James's problem is that we have to deal with Real Madrid. We are tough, we do not want to yield to the unjust demands of Real Madrid. We are not in a hurry because our team is already very strong. We only have to make great shots, nothing special. The shots are made in two, between those who want to buy and those who want to sell. We want to buy, but we don't want to take risks."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Napoli

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.