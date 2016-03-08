De Laurentiis makes shocking revelation on why Napoli didn't sign Ronaldo
16 July at 14:15Napoli president Aurelio di Laurentiis has made a shocking revelation about why Napoli failed to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.
Ronaldo is currently undergoing a medical at Juventus ahead of a move of about 100 million euros and will earn a wage of 30 million euros over a period of four seasons.
Di Laurentiis was recently talking to Gazzetta dello Sport and he revealed how Napoli could have signed Ronaldo and why they backed out of a possible deal for the Portuguese star.
He said: "I understood that the chemistry with Perez and Real broke down, so I said to Mendes: my darling, this is a 350-400 million operation. I would say yes but I have to structure everything.I need the first 250 million of the turnover to you and leave the next 100 to me."
"Because a deal like that if it does not take off, the turnover over 350 million would not make sense. But Mendes is very fast, he runs because his adversary is time, and he did not have the time to structure such a complex operation to be created."
"Then I thought about the other side effects, because someone like CR7 immense popularity with them everywhere he goes, let alone in Naples. A sacrifice like that for the rest of the team would have had a noticeable repercussion.
"And then I complained about the lack of use of a certain number of underused players: if I take Ronaldo, he must always play.
"Anyway congratulations to Juve and welcome to Ronaldo, who will add salt and pepper to our league."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
