De Laurentiis: 'Napoli don't need James Rodriguez but Ancelotti wants him'

19 June at 16:10
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has spoken with Radio Kiss Kiss to provide an update on James Rodriguez to Napoli: "I've always said that we need to buy twho full-backs and a striker. James Rodriguez is wanted by Ancelotti, I am not sure I much we need him but it's a desire of our manager and it's fair to give him responsibility. James is a very good player and that can't be put into question if Ancelotti wants him I am sure he will be useful. Even if he is very expensive I said 'go head'. If we won't sign him I'll speak with Raiola for Lozano because we can't buy them both".

MANOLAS - "There are a few problems, we need to evaluate his mentality because sometimes he is a player that sometimes creates troubles. Giuntoli will need to speak with him and Roma must lower his clause. I respect him but his value is lower in my opinion".

