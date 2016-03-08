De Laurentiis offers last minute encouragement before Arsenal tie

11 April at 10:30

As La Gazzetta dello Sport writes, Aurelio De Laurentiis will watch Arsenal-Napoli from his home, but today he will call the team to motivate them.
 
"They will have to be able to reset after the Empoli and Genoa games, remember how to organize a careful and aggressive defence and keep the rhythm high, be able to strike verticality and hit the Gunners in the heart.”
 
Yesterday the president's sons, Luigi and Edoardo, brought the message of the father to stimulate the team, and it is likely that today on the phone is the same Aurelio De Laurentiis, at home for a short rest, to call to London.
 
 

