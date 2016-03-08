De Laurentiis on Liverpool clash: 'We have to be angry when we play against Liverpool'
10 September at 11:35Napoli owner Aurelio de Laurentiis believes that his team should play like an angry bunch when they take on Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League later this month.
Napoli faced the Reds in the Champions League last season too, losing to them at the Stadio San Paolo before beating Carlo Ancelotti's men in a crucial game at Anfield. They are in the same group again this season, as the partenopei will look to avenge their group stage exit.
In an interview that De Laurentiis gave to Sky Sports, he talked about the Champions League.
He said: "Liverpool? We beat the Reds in a friendly with a wide margin (4-0), but I wouldn't want him to give our people some peace of mind. We must enter the field very angry, very concentrated as if we were playing the game of the year.
"Because every game must be the match of the year, only in this way can we reach goals."
On the Scudetto title race, he said: "Sometimes we don't have to respect the ranks of importance within the team. Anyone who arrived late must leave room for those who did all the preparation But it is difficult to leave out the best and for this reason we cannot attribute errors to Ancelotti."
