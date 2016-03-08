De Laurentiis: 'One key difference between Sarri and Ancelotti'

After defeating Torino at the Stadio Olimpico in Turin, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke to DAZN and reflected on several matters, including his choice of replacing Maurizio Sarri with Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the start of the season.



“Mertens started playing well again, but I was confident in Ancelotti’s experience, to whom I gave high-quality players. With him the game is different from Sarri’s, with whom we played by heart in narrow areas of the pitch,” De Laurentiis said.



“I chose Ancelotti and I never had worries. I chose him to be calm because in the next few years I will have to take care of many other things.



“Carlo is a man of experience and humor. He is a person who complies with the rules like us in the cinema industry, where we do not lack humor in complex moments.



“With Carlo, there are swings of fun and you can wander in every kind of discussion. For example, yesterday in Milano he bought a French horse, thus with him, we can also talk about horse racing. Life flows calmly with Carlo,” the president concluded.

