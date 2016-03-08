De Laurentiis plans new stadium and sports centre for Napoli
29 August at 20:45Aurelio De Laurentiis, the president of Napoli, has been embroiled in all sorts of controversy over the past month for a number of reasons; including his takeover of Bari, which some Napoli fans fiercely protested. However, De Laurentiis appears to still have his heart set on the Naples club, with La Repubblica reporting that he is planning the logistics of a new sports centre and stadium for Napoli.
The reports suggest that De Laurentiis will meet with the mayor of a small village near Naples called Melito on the 13th September. From here, De Laurentiis will discuss the idea of a new centre and stadium, with the land divided up between Melito and the neighbouring territories of Mugnano and Casandrino.
All things considered, Napoli are looking good, after Carlo Ancelotti stepped up to manage the club in the departure of Maurizio Sarri; who joined Chelsea as head coach. Napoli have won both their Serie A games this season, coming back from behind to claim wins over both Lazio and AC Milan – 2-1 and 3-2 respectively.
