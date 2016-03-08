De Laurentiis: 'Pre-historic football is played in Italy, I hope the away goal rule is changed'
18 April at 20:45Napoli President Aurelio de Laurentiis has said that what happened in the Manchester City-Tottenham game yesterday can't happen in Italy because pre-historic football is played in the country.
The two English giants served up one of the best games in the history of the competition at the Etihad, as despite losing 4-3 on the night, Tottenham progressed into the semi-final of the Champions League after a thrilling game of football.
De Laurentiis was asked his opinion about it and in an interview with the media after having lunch with the Arsenal executives ahead of the side's Europa League clash.
He said: "Last night I opened up to a world seeing Manchester City-Tottenham. I said: this is football. Italy is the place for prehistoric football. It seems that in Italy we don't have fun playing.
"Yesterday's show is unrepeatable. In Italy, where we hide behind a tactic. The real danger in facing an English team is this. Cristiano did not help win the Champions League for Juventus. It is the team that brings victories. I hope that next year they will change the away goal which means that an away goal is worth double than a home goal."
