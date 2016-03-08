De Laurentiis rejected Alex Witsel-Marek Hamsik swap deal for Napoli
25 June at 09:30Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has revealed he rejected a swap deal with Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian for Alex Witsel and Marek Hamsik.
“I wanted €35m, everyone said €30m and then they offered me €15m. Indeed, not even that: a player who has been playing in China, and if you ask me someone who plays in China has forgotten how to play in Italy and in Europe. If they don’t bring me €30m by Monday, it’ll become €40m,” ADL said.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SERIE A NEWS
Go to comments