De Laurentiis: ‘Roma and Liverpool have the same owner, Sarri…’

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has spoken with La Gazzetta dello Sport and his words will make people talk for sure.



De Laurentiis has spoken about his relationship with new Chelsea manager Sarri and has accused Roma and Liverpool of having the same owner.



“It was hard to continue with Sarri, I wanted to replace him right away. I gave the impression that I wanted to extend his contract but I never wanted that. I sounded out Inzaghi and Giampaolo but then I though it was fair to try Carletto because we are on very good terms. He is happy to be here because Serie A is competitive again.”



“I’ve been waiting for Sarri’s call but luckily he never did it. I only spoke with his wife who was defending his husband. I needed to make sure that I would not pay Sarri’s salary for two more years and I didn’t want Chelsea to tempt our players. And I obtained that.”



“Roma? They changed a lot and I don’t know if that’s good. I wouldn’t have sold Alisson, not even for € 100 million. I had offered € 60 million for him but Roma didn’t want to sell him to me. I have the doubt that Roma and Liverpool have the same owner. I was told by somebody a few years ago and if it was true they would not be allowed to play the Champions League."

