De Laurentiis: 'Ronaldo was not enough for Juve, it is the team that brings victories’

Aurelio De Laurentiis, president of Napoli, has spoken ahead of the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals: "It is an extraordinary group of boys that has always given the maximum. There may be moments of fogging in a season, but I didn't get scared or tear my hair out. Ancelotti is a very experienced coach, a decent person and these are very important factors for me."

ON ANCELOTTI - "Today I will go to the stadium at 6.30pm. I will wait for them there and I will have time to talk to Carlo. But there is nothing to talk about. We have faced far more complicated matches in the Champions League, at least on paper, and we did it in exemplary fashion, coming out of an infernal group due to bad luck but with our head held high, the same as what happened to us with Benitez. Arsenal took us on the counterattack, maybe we were a little distractedly, concentration will be needed this time and there could even be a nice surprise.”

ON EUROPEAN FOOTBALL - "Last night a world opened up seeing Manchester City-Tottenham. I said: this is football. Italy is the prehistory of football. It seems that in Italy we don't have fun playing. Yesterday's game is unrepeatable in Italy, where we hide behind a tactic. The real danger in facing an English team is this: Cristiano did not serve to win the Champions League for Juventus, it is the team that brings the victories. UEFA should change the rule of goal that is worth double away from home."