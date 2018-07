Aurelio De Laurentiis, the President of Napoli, spoke to the microphones of Neapolitan radio station Radio Kiss Kiss on several topics, including rumoured arrivals, departures and other rumours.ON MARIO FERNANDES - "CSKA has asked for 25 million? They would not be a big problem, a medium-good full-back can go from 8 million or 30 million. I do not know this negotiation of Giuntoli.”ON KEAN - "False, Raiola has never called me.”ON RODRIGO - "It intrigues me? True."ON LAXALT - "False, I did not talk to Preziosi, maybe Giuntoli spoke about it, Laxalt is a medium-good profile but Preziosi is a very expensive out-going shop, it's always complicated to talk to him, not having the turnover to bring Balanced accounts must make low-cost and high-cost inbound operations.”ON LUPERTO-EMPOLI -"It's true, even if the president of Empoli did not behave very well with me, even if I do not want to say what he did because there are other people in the way, he is good at football, but I do not love the world clever, but also very clever."ON CHIRICHES TO SAMPDORIA - "False, Ferrero did not call me to ask me Chiriches We are talking about the legacy of the League, maybe in one of these interviews I asked Chiriches, but I told him I need.”For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.