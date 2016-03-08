De Laurentiis: 'Scudetto? It is too early to tell'
11 September at 16:45Napoli chairman Aurelio de Laurentiis believes that it is too early to tell who is the favorite for the Scudetto.
Napoli began their season well, picking up a 4-3 win over Fiorentina on the first day of the season. But their second game saw them lose 4-3 to Juventus after they came back from 3-0 down but a late Kalidou Koulibaly own goal costed them the game.
De Laurentiis was talking to Corriere dello Sport about the Scudetto race and he gave his opinion about it.
He said: "Of the other teams I can't talk because it's too early to assess its strength. Juventus and Inter are two great companies with very experienced people.
"They will know how to record the relationship between their values and their problems."
On whether Maurizio Sarri can ever return to Napoli, he said: I never believed in flashbacks also because Naples is an extraordinary city, but also very complex and that we must love without limits. Not everyone is able to do it.
"Not even the Neapolitans themselves, or at least not all of them are clear, know how to love it or fully understand it ... I loved my father immensely, although he was not born Naples, but in Torre Annunziata as a Irpinia father, he represented the cultured essence of a Neapolitan extraordinary. It is the one I refer to and love."
