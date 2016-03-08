De Laurentiis sends message to Man Utd defender and denies interest in Chelsea star

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis spoken to Radio Kiss Kiss on Sunday morning. The Azzurri are looking for a new striker and the likes of Alvaro Morata, Karim Benzema and Edinson Cavani are being linked with a move to the San Paolo.



“I’ve never called Cavani’s agent”, De Laurentiis said.



“I haven’t met Cavani for many years and I am not going to Paris to meet him. I read that Psg want € 55 million for him, we sold Cavani for € 63 million, I’d never allow them to take my money back. Morata? We are not interested in him.”



“Arias? There are 5-6 names in the list, we are monitoring him like Darmian who can play on both flanks, everybody would like to sign him because of his versatility. Digne? Fake news, I don’t know who he is. Ghoulam will be back in September.”



“There is no reason to try to renews Koulibaly’s contract. He is part of the family, he is such a polite guy that I am sure there won’t be any problem. I wanted to sign Chiesa but Della Valle said he doesn’t want to sell him. As soon as he will decide to sell the player I will be the first person to be informed.”



