De Laurentiis sends message to Man Utd defender and denies interest in Chelsea star
22 July at 12:45Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis spoken to Radio Kiss Kiss on Sunday morning. The Azzurri are looking for a new striker and the likes of Alvaro Morata, Karim Benzema and Edinson Cavani are being linked with a move to the San Paolo.
“I’ve never called Cavani’s agent”, De Laurentiis said.
“I haven’t met Cavani for many years and I am not going to Paris to meet him. I read that Psg want € 55 million for him, we sold Cavani for € 63 million, I’d never allow them to take my money back. Morata? We are not interested in him.”
“Arias? There are 5-6 names in the list, we are monitoring him like Darmian who can play on both flanks, everybody would like to sign him because of his versatility. Digne? Fake news, I don’t know who he is. Ghoulam will be back in September.”
“There is no reason to try to renews Koulibaly’s contract. He is part of the family, he is such a polite guy that I am sure there won’t be any problem. I wanted to sign Chiesa but Della Valle said he doesn’t want to sell him. As soon as he will decide to sell the player I will be the first person to be informed.”
