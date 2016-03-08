De Laurentiis slams Sarri, reveals 'secret' call ahead of Liverpool clash
10 October at 10:15Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke in an exclusive interview with Corriere dello Sport about coach Carlo Ancelotti, Maurizio Sarri and Napoli in general.
"Sarri? I thought I had met a coach who would stay at Napoli for a long time. At a certain point it became a question linked exclusively to money," he said.
"Suddenly, it was established by the media that his contract must be adjusted. So what is the value of an agreement just signed? We had already gone from 700 thousand euros to a million and a half.
"Sarri's declarations of love for the city? I believed it, but then I wondered: 'What if he was using me as a bank?'
"Ancelotti was a date written in the football universe as if fate had decided it. It took five minutes to get an agreement. The quickest negotiation of my fifteen years of football.
"With him, we have a human relationship. We discuss our mutual interests. And if I talk about it, do not be offended. Before the match against Liverpool I called him in the morning.
"I expressed some opinions, politely, but also with authority. He told me: 'Don't worry, president, we will win'. I took it as his word and at the 87th-minute thought: 'Do you want to see what happens?'
"Insigne? He has not amazed me. He is a product of Napoli, a complicated city where it is difficult to be a prophet in the homeland. He proved to be a man. He is one of the family and has a head for reasoning, De Laurentiis concluded.
