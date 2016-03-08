De Laurentiis still optimistic of bringing James to Napoli

28 August at 17:55
Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis is still optimistic of signing Real Madrid winger James Rodriguez in the ongoing transfer window, as per Tuttosport.

The Colombia international has been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital all summer but a serious injury to winger Marco Asensio changed everything.

Rodriguez was on the verge of joining city rivals Atletico Madrid at one time but club President Florentio Perez rejected the move and now the former AS Monaco winger is set to stay with the Los Blancos for another season.

The change of fortunes are so evident that James, who was once deemed surplus to requirement by Real manager Zinedine Zidane, started for La Liga giants in their second league match against Real Valladolid.

However, Napoli, who were in the hunt to sign Rodriguez earlier in the summer, still remain optimistic of getting the deal over the line.

Club President De Laurentiis believes a one-year loan deal with no option to buy on the last day of the transfer window might prove to be a tempting offer for Real.
 

