De Laurentiis, 'The Champions League must be abolished'

Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, is today in Madrid for a meeting called by the European League, the opposition to Andrea Agnelli and Eca who want the Super Champions League since 2024, the Napoli president spoke to Corriere della Sera.



“Do you think that in Italy from 1967 to 1988 the teams of Serie A were 16, today we are 20. We play too much and not very spectacularly. Our football is getting boring. Also in Europe, we have outdated competitions that in the end always bring the same teams, making the Champions League look like a race for few and the Europa League a sort of consolation tournament. The numbers for the clubs have increased recently, but the Uefa continues to hold back too many revenues. And the turnover should grow exponentially ".



"First and foremost, solving piracy, then at the national level stadium construction should be encouraged, with a modification of the existing law: more streamlined procedures and legislation aimed at creating economic balance, both in the management of the stadium and of its complex.



The Champions and Europa League must be abolished, alternating them with a tournament, divided into 80 teams, to which the first seven of the Italian, French, German, English and Spanish championship standings and the first four of the Portuguese, Dutch and Belgian leagues.



Teams divided into four groups of twenty: 19 games for each group, dry competitions with locations drawn by lot to establish the team that plays the first one at home and give away the calendar. European Cup, the games would be played on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, thus respecting the placement of the national championships over the weekend ".



WHO WOULD RUN IT? - "I would make an agreement between Eca and European Leagues, attributing five percent of the turnover to Uefa, to take advantage of its professionals who would work in organizing tournaments".



ON AGNELLI - "Do you want the Super League? Agnelli is an intelligent one, I don't want to believe that he has in mind a tournament of this type that would be reductive for the rest of European football. A formula that could also prove to be valid, but in the end, it would take away a good slice of the public and fans from the world of football.