De Laurentiis: 'The last scudetto is an open wound. Napoli-Juve the challenge of challenges'
02 March at 10:30Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke to Corriere dello Sport ahead of the big Serie A matchup between his club and Juventus on Sunday.
"It's been the challenge of challenges for ten years now. Napoli and Juventus are the clubs that have managed to revive after the upheavals of the past, bankruptcy for us and Calciopoli for them. You can consider us two European queens that other nations can envy. We are the expression of dynasties that, obviously in their diversity, represent a reality of our football," he said.
"Stadium? It would be nice to able to live these nights in a stadium as beautiful as that of Juventus. The wounds from last season's scudetto are deep, they remain in the soul and not in the flesh, and they are open and will remain for a while.
"The regularity of Serie A is a suspicion of several, not just mine. VAR was established to avoid refereeing errors and if it is not used conscientiously, thinking badly is inevitable and I have had many doubts in the past season.
"Ancelotti staying for a long time? It would be the most beautiful gift of my existence. He is contagious with his tranquillity, he is involved and very demanding.
"Allegri? Chapeau for all that he has been able to do, for the trophies won. I do not know if he has something in common with Carlo, certainly, they are different in their football expression: with Ancelotti, you have more fun, while Allegri seems to have an obsession with the result.
"Icardi? Some of them have their own moment when everyone was young, you feel the pulse of the summer, then you go back to school, see the classmates again and you smile. It is difficult to reproduce feelings and situation. We do not make collections of number 9s. Lozano and Fornals. I like both but it's not enough," De Laurentiis concluded.
