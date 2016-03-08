De Laurentiis travels to Paris to negotiate with PSG about Allan: the details
21 January at 11:10Officially it is a pleasure trip with the family to enjoy Paris, one of the most beautiful cities in the world. The reality behind the mini-trip, however, is the desire to meet Paris Saint-Germain for Allan.
The midfielder is a priority for the French champions, as contacts have intensified in recent days. Tuchel requested a reinforcement and Allan is on top of the wishlist. Nasser Al Khelaifi called De Laurentiis last week, with the aim of speeding up negotiations.
Napoli's demand for the Brazilian is 100 million euros, while the Parisians want to spend much less. After finding an agreement with Allan himself on the basis of a 6 million per year contract, the one with the Napoli president still remains to be found.
In parallel, De Laurentiis could also work on sponsorships for June during his stay in Paris, in particular with the Qatar Airways, which coincides with the family that also owns Paris Saint-Germain.
