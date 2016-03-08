De Laurentiis urges for 'patience' in Napoli chase for Rodriguez
20 July at 12:35Napoli chairman Aurelio de Laurentiis has urged the club's fans to have patience in the club's pursuit of James Rodriguez.
After the partenopei's convincing win over Feralpisalo yesterday, De Laurentiis was outside the stadium to sign autographs for the fans, who chanted 'Portaci James'.
De Laurentiis responded to them by saying: "Yesterday I promised you that I would come among you, I would like to take a picture with each one of you but you understand for yourself that it's not possible! As for that that you care more about, the market, you need to be patient because the market closes on September 2nd.
"From here to that date, so many things can change. We are dealing with anyone, but that is consistent with the game and not to make a scene. I also need to win but to do so we must use our head."
As things stand, Napoli have agreed terms with the Colombian playmaker but are struggling to agree a fee with Real Madrid about the player's transfer this summer. Atletico Madrid are also firmly in the race.
