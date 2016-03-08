De Laurentiis urges Read Madrid to make scarifies to get James deal over the line

12 July at 19:45

Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, said that Real Madrid must make more scarifies is his side are to be able to complete a deal for the player.
 
Speaking to Sky Sport 24, De Laurentiis said, "With James, we are all willing to make sacrifices, but we also ask Real Madrid to make more.
 
“We have not cancelled our expectation but to reach an agreement we need Madrid to consider that rather than having a discontent player, it is better to send him to play for Napoli.
 
“Perhaps on loan. I read so much nonsense ... I do not talk to Florentino. We have Giuntoli, we have agent of James, who is our friend: we don't need to talk to Florentino. If he were to call me, I could answer him, I never talked to him, but we never negotiated directly how he was shamelessly reported.
 
"For James, it would be a gift. I realize that he made so much on just two occasions with Carlo Ancelotti at  Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.
 
“For him it is the guarantee of being satisfied, at the centre of our will, to be decisive on the field. He understood it, he knows it, Ancelotti spoke to us and was able to motivate him.
 
“If they are roses they will bloom ... We are waiting for the times to become mature”, said De Laurentiis.
 
 

