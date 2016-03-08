De Laurentiis: 'We don't have to rest on the Liverpool win..'

Napoli chairman Aurelio de Laurentiis has said that he does not want his side to rest on the win over Liverpool in midweek.



The partenopei picked up an impressive 2-0 win over the European Champions on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League opener. They have started their season well, bar the 4-3 loss to Juventus. They face Lecce in the fourth game of the season tomorrow.



De Laurentiis had a message for his side and he posted it on Twitter and said: "​I hope our players don't settle on the victory against Liverpool. You don't have to feel full. To win against Lecce it will be necessary to remain very concentrated and full of competitive anger."



