De Ligt a step away from Juventus

09 July at 23:50
According to the reports from Sky Sport this evening, Juventus are just a step away from completing the signing of Ajax youngster Matthijs de Ligt.

The deal had looked a strong possibility for the past week but Sky now suggest that the deal is a step away from being finalised and, therefore, the Dutchman will be a new player of Juventus.

The Bianconeri have fought off the likes of Manchester United, PSG and Barcelona for De Ligt's signature, as the club prepare for their first season under new head coach Maurizio Sarri, who joined the club from Chelsea.

De Ligt will likely cost the club upwards of 75 million euros. However, he is an important building block for the future and, in the past couple of years, shown he is more than deserving of the bumper fee and his associated wage.

Fans of Juventus will wait eagerly for the deal to be announced officially but it is looking, with great probability, that the young Dutch defender will be lining up in Bianconeri colours at the start of the new Serie A season.

