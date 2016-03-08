De Ligt: After Atleti stalemate, I am improving everyday
08 October at 16:46Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ newly signed centre-back Matthijs De Ligt has revealed that it is taking him time to adjust at his new club.
The Dutch international joined the Turin-based outfit for a reported fee of €75 million from Ajax in the recently concluded summer transfer, which made him the most expensive defender in the history of Italian football.
Following that move, De Ligt has come under some criticism after a slow start at his new club where he made some notable mistakes.
While talking about his life at the new club, De Ligt discussed how he is dealing with pressure of a big-money move and also revealed that his confidence is improving with the time.
"After the match against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, I said to myself: This is not me, I know I am a much better player than this,” he said while talking to Fox Sports cited by Calciomercato.com. “But after that match, I started to play with more confidence and I am improving by the day. I know my transfer was a big one but it's not something I can do anything about. Therefore, I try not to think about these things while I am on the pitch.”
Talking about the Juventus’ previous match against Inter Milan, De Ligt—who conceded a penalty in the first-half after found guilty of a hand-ball in the box--revealed that he did not feel any contact with the ball at the time of incident.
"It was a battle, a fight at a very high intensity,” he said. “It was the match where there was a very thin margin of playing well and playing badly, but unfortunately that’s the life of a defender. Penalty? I did not feel contact with the ball at the time of incident which is why I asked for the VAR, but the referee saw and decided that it was a penalty and I couldn't do anything but to accept it.”
