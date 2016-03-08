De Ligt: 'Chiellini could play for any club in Europe; I'm not injured but...'
15 April at 14:45Juventus play against Ajax at the Allianz Stadium tomorrow evening, after the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final finished 1-1 in Amsterdam last week. Speaking ahead of the return leg, Ajax defender and long-time Juve target Matthijs de Ligt has spoken to VTBL about their chances and Juve veteran Giorgio Chiellini, who de Ligt could be playing alongside rather than against next season.
"We all have problems, but we must go on. I am not injured, but just a little tired. I would have accepted if ten Hag had replaced me against Excelsior. I expect Juventus to put more pressure on in Turin. Chiellini is in doubt? He is a great player, he could play for every club in Europe. Our motivation is still good, I don't see time to mess around."
Ajax defeated Real Madrid in the round of 16 and therefore the underdogs will have some optimism that they can once again shock one of the top teams of the tournament and dump them out of the tournament.
