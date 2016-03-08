De Ligt's choice of shirt number at Juventus revealed
14 July at 13:00Matthijs De Ligt is on his way to Juventus. As we wrote earlier, an agreement was reached between the Bianconeri and Juventus on the transfer of the Dutch phenomenon and the player is expected in Turin either tonight or tomorrow and will undergo his medical with the club and sign his contract.
The player is set to join Juve for a figure of 70-75 million euros and will sign a five-year contract in Turin. The contract will also include a 150 million euros release clause.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, De Ligt has chosen shirt number 4 (as in the Netherlands), a number that was worn by the likes of Benatia or Caceres in recent years. In the past, players like Montero, Vieira or Felipe Melo wore the Bianconeri shirt with that number.
The most famous Juventus number 4 is certainly Beppe Furino, who has a clear message for De Ligt: "If De Ligt chooses it, then the number will be in good hands. He reminds me more of Giancarlo Bercellino, another legendary 4 in the 60s. De Ligt is an extraordinary transfer but the role does not count. Number 4 means to struggle and sweat, the values of Juventus."
