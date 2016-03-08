De Ligt chooses Barca over Juve

Matthijs de Ligt made his decision, after a long period of reflection he chose to discard the offers of Juventus, Liverpool and Bayern to welcome the Barcelona proposal.



Juventus can still not be ruled out for sure with Mino Raiola, who takes care of Ajax's defender's interests, the unpredictable happens, but if what the main Catalan papers writes today the Dutchman will go to Barca.



From the Camp Nou parties, they are sure of de Ligt's yes, which arrived at the end of February. For the Dutchman it would not be a problem to land in a team that has already Lenglet, Umtiti and Piqué, plus Todibo, taken in January from Toulouse. The contacts with Raiola are continuous as well as those with Ajax, with which the relationships are excellent. The idea is to accelerate within next month, to avoid unpleasant surprises.



