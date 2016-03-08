De Ligt chooses Barca over Juve

11 March at 12:30
Matthijs de Ligt made his decision, after a long period of reflection he chose to discard the offers of Juventus, Liverpool and Bayern to welcome the Barcelona proposal. 
 
Juventus can still not be ruled out for sure with Mino Raiola, who takes care of Ajax's defender's interests, the unpredictable happens, but if what the main Catalan papers writes today the Dutchman will go to Barca.

From the Camp Nou parties, they are sure of de Ligt's yes, which arrived at the end of February. For the Dutchman it would not be a problem to land in a team that has already Lenglet, Umtiti and Piqué, plus Todibo, taken in January from Toulouse. The contacts with Raiola are continuous as well as those with Ajax, with which the relationships are excellent. The idea is to accelerate within next month, to avoid unpleasant surprises. 
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.