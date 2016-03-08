De Ligt closing on in Juventus move: the contract and price tag

26 June at 11:00
Matthijs de Ligt remains the top priority for Juventus on the transfer market. The negotiations have been progressing rapidly since last Friday, when the defender gave the green light to a future with the Juventus shirt.

With that said, dealing with Mino Raiola isn't easy and Fabio Paratici is working on reaching an agreement for the player's contract. De Ligt currently asks for €12m per year, while Juventus aren't willing to go higher than €7.5m. The Bianconeri, however, have added bonuses to get closer to the player's request.

The deal is looking more and more likely for each day that passes. From Spain, important reports have arrived in this regard. Radio Catalunya claims that there's a 95% chance that the Dutchman moves to Juventus, while only 5% is being put on Barcelona.

Juventus are also ready to satisfy Ajax' demands, offering €67m for the player plus €13m in bonuses, related to the player's performances throughout the coming seasons.

