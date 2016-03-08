De Ligt: Concern for Juve as Barcelona set to meet with Mino Raiola

Matthijs De Ligt is considered to be one of the brightest, if not the brightest young central defensive talent in the world. De Ligt currently plays for Dutch Eredivisie side Ajax in his native Netherlands but has been a target of a number of top clubs recently. Manchester United, Arsenal, Barcelona, Juventus and PSG have all been linked to the Dutch centre-back; and, for some time, it has been thought that Juve lead the chase.However, according to what has been reported by Mundo Deportivo, Juventus may have cause for concern. The Spanish outlet reports that, in the upcoming weeks, De Ligt's agent Mino Raiola is due to arrive in Barcelona to discuss his client Xavi Simons with the club. However, the same reports indicate that it will give Barcelona the chance to discuss a possible move for De Ligt too.Juventus reportedly have a contract ready for De Ligt at the club; which could see the Dutchman earn between 6 and 7 million euros each season for the start of his time in Turin.

