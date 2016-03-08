De Ligt could lose spot in Netherlands squad if he doesn't play for Juventus regularly soon

Ronald Koeman, the head coach of the Dutch national team, spoke to Nos about Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, who joined the Bianconeri in a big money move this summer from Eredivisie side Ajax.



"​On the one hand you think he will play, because his transfer has cost a lot of money. But if a club has Chiellini and Bonucci in the pink , it is right that the coach can make a different choice . I talked to Matthijs, who told me two weeks ago that he has to adapt to the way he plays and defend. At Ajax everything was different: while in Holland it is enough physicality, in Italian football the position counts a lot.



"​I am not worried, one with his qualities will play many matches and become the starter. He is not in doubt for the Netherlands. But if he were still on the bench in October, then he could lose the game rhythm. I must then consider."