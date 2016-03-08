Juve and de Ligt have agreement player will arrive in Turin soon

Ajax defender de Ligt will arrive in Turin soon to conclude this move to Juventus, according to Sky Sports



The Dutchman will not take part in his sides preseason retreat in Austria as he looks to finalise his move.



The central defender will not take part in the Austrian retreat with his companions because Ajax and Juventus are planning to close the deal in a few hours.



Juventus club are constant contact with the Lancieri to find the definitive agreement on the cost of the 1999 defender.



In the Netherlands, they ensure that the agreement has already been found, but in Italy, for the moment the parties are more cautious: the agreement is close, one step, but the last details are still missing.



Juventus yesterday raised the offer to €67 million plus bonuses, to arrive at the 75 Ajax are asking for.



The Bianconeri are ready to raise the proposal again to find an agreement on how to delay payment to spread out the costs for FFP.



Fabio Paratici wants to close the deal shortly to give Sarri the new defender.



The agreement between the player and Juve has in fact already been found for some time.



Five-year contract, 12 million plus bonus and a €150 million termination clause.



De Ligt remains in the Netherlands, waiting for the call to leave for Turin and carry out medical examinations. Then he will be in effect a new Juve player.



