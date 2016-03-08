De Ligt drops Juventus transfer hint

08 July at 15:10
Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has sent a strong signals on social media that his proposed move to Italian Serie A giants Juventus is getting closer.

The highly-rated central defender had put a video on the Instagram profile of Cristiano Ronaldo who has asked him to join him in Turin during the Nations League match between Portugal and the Netherlands.

And now, De Ligt has dropped another hint as he liked a video that Ronaldo put up on Instagram.

De Ligt's social appreciation was immediately noticed by the most attentive Juventus fans, who are eagerly waiting for the arrival of the Ajax captain.

De Ligt’s agent Mino Raiola has confirmed in a recent interview to Dutch newspaper that the agreement is in place between his client and Juventus and that the only thing which is standing in the way of the final deal is agreement of the player’s transfer fee between both clubs.

This comes after De Ligt was heavily linked with moves to Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

