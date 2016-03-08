De Ligt explains his relationship with Raiola

Matthjis.De.Ligt.Ajax.esultanza.2018.19.jpg GETTY IMAGES
21 July at 10:15

Interviewed by De Telegraaf, Matthijs de Ligt spoke about his relationship with his agent Mino Raiola, who has been a target of controversy during the course of his professional career.

"I am an introvert. I don't care what other people think of Mino. He is the best in the world and that's why I chose to have someone like him next to me," he said.

"I laugh when I see that some people think he decides my team for me. He helps me to make the best decision and when I take it, I let him do the rest. I chose the sports project and with regards to salary, I let him do his work," de Ligt added.

