De Ligt explains his relationship with Raiola

Interviewed by De Telegraaf, Matthijs de Ligt spoke about his relationship with his agent Mino Raiola, who has been a target of controversy during the course of his professional career.



"I am an introvert. I don't care what other people think of Mino. He is the best in the world and that's why I chose to have someone like him next to me," he said.



"I laugh when I see that some people think he decides my team for me. He helps me to make the best decision and when I take it, I let him do the rest. I chose the sports project and with regards to salary, I let him do his work," de Ligt added.