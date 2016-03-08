De Ligt flirts with Juve: 'I always wanted to be Cristiano Ronaldo'
26 June at 19:45
Matthijs De Ligt is very tempted by the offer from Juventus, and he seems closer to a move for each day that passes. To the Dutch news outlet vi.nl, the defender admitted that he dreamed of becoming like Ronaldo. Furthermore, as a child, his first jersey was that of the Portuguese striker.
"Everything is going fast. During the season, in the club and during the various competitions, you don't really have time to think about it. However, sometimes I realize it, as recently when I had dinner with my childhood friends who I used to play with," he began.
Juventus are reportedly in pole position for the defender, offering him a contract worth around €7.5m per season, plus bonuses. In addition to that, the Bianconeri are ready to offer Ajax €67m plus bonuses.
"We came to the conclusion that I always wanted to be Cristiano Ronaldo when we played soccer in the garden. Especially during the period when he played at Manchester United. Even my first football shirt was his. That dinner took place immediately after the two challenges against Juventus, in which I had to face Ronaldo," he concluded.
