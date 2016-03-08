De Ligt gives hope to Man United: 'Barcelona is not my dream club'

Ajax sensation Matthijs de Ligt has given hopes to Manchester United as he recently claimed that Barcelona is not his dream club.De Ligt has recently been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, weeks after it seemed as though a move to Barcelona seemed all but done. The Ajax man is known to be one of the best young players in the world today.In an interview with NOS recently , De Ligt talked about his future and he said: “Of course a lot is being written. I think it has been like that all year long and I am not being fooled by it. I am not so worried that so many have been written. Frenkie de Jong already knows that he is going to a new club. Not me yet. That’s it.

“It is not one club that is interested, no. Whether I have a dream club? No, I don’t really have a dream club outside of Ajax. It was always my dream to play at Ajax. I succeeded and I’m happy about that.”

“Well yes [can choose his next club] it’s not just one club that is interested in me. But as long as I am contracted with Ajax I will play for Ajax.”