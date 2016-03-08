De Ligt: 'Happy to have chosen Juve, I'm still learning...'
24 September at 14:55Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt has revealed that he is happy to have chosen the bianconeri but feels that he is still on the learning curving.
After what was a drawn-out transfer saga in which De Ligt was linked with clubs like Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, Juve sealed the signing of the Ajax man for a fee of around 75 million euros.
In an interview that De Ligt gave to the press following the Best awards in Milan last night, he told Tuttosport: "There have been many changes but it is going well, I am really happy with the choice I made in the summer when I signed for Juventus.
"I am learning Italian. Both the language and the football, very different, compared to the Dutch one. I am very happy to be here, it's really nice to receive an award with the votes of the other players, it's a great recognition.
"It was an exciting and enormously proud moment to get on stage with those players, some of whom are literally living legends. It is a great honor to be here. I was lucky enough to have played with both Van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo, but frankly I can't choose between the two ".
Go to comments