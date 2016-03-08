De Ligt has wanted Juventus move since January

11 July at 16:25
Potential new Juventus signing Matthijs de Ligt wanted a move to the bianconeri since January of this year.

The Dutchman has been heavily linked with a move to the Turin based side this summer in a transfer saga that seen him get linked with clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Manchester United.

Dutch news outlet ​Algemeen Dagbald claims that the defender has been keen on a move to Juve since last January and has been looking forward to snubbing the other interested parties in favor of a move to the Allianz.

The portal claims that the deal is now close to completion and has reached the final stages, with only the minor details left to be sorted out by all three parties involved.

It says that the official announcement of the deal can arrive by this weekend, with Saturday expected to be date for it.

 

