De Ligt: 'I'm getting better at playing here..'
02 October at 15:45Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt has revealed that he getting better at playing in the club and is getting accustomed to playing there.
The Dutchman joined the bianconeri after a drawn-out transfer saga in the summer which saw him getting linked with moves to Barcelona and Manchester United. De Ligt did struggle early on in the season but the former Ajax man has now settled in well.
In an interview that De Ligt gave to Dutch program Veronica Inside after Juve's 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League yesterday, he said he is getting better at the bianconeri.
He said: "We know what Leverkusen can do, we saw it in the first half, so we are very happy of victory, I noticed that I'm getting more and more accustomed to the boys and to the style of play, even if at first it took a while. At Ajax I was the leader and I had a lot to say, I had to find my place here.
"Now I feel I have found it. Italy is known as a country in which they do not play in a very offensive way, but I think we are changing mentality. We defended very high against Leverkusen and this didn't even happen to me at Ajax . I just have to adapt and I'm getting better every day."
