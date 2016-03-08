De Ligt-Juve: all the figures of the potential deal with Ajax superstar revealed
23 June at 11:00Matthijs de Ligt is one of Juventus' biggest transfer market targets to reinforce the defence and, as we reported this morning, the Bianconeri are making a serious attempt to overtake PSG in the race for the Ajax captain.
Meanwhile, Turin-based newspaper La Stampa has revealed the figures of the deal that could bring the Dutch superstar to the Allianz Stadium: 70 million euros to Ajax, a salary of 7.5 million euros net per season for De Ligt and a 150 million euros release clause in the player's contract at the club.
Go to comments