De Ligt-Juve gets complicated: Barcelona lurking in the background
04 July at 15:00Matthijs de Ligt is one of the protagonists of the summer transfer market, as he is targeted by various top European clubs, with Juventus reportedly being the favourite. However, the negotiations are stalling at the moment and for this reason, Barcelona would like to take advantage and try and sign the player.
According to Marca, Juventus and Ajax are unable to reach an agreement on the transfer figures, a factor that the Spanish club and Ajax have reached an agreement on a long time ago.
The Bianconeri are focused on tying up the player before reaching an agreement with the club, while Barcelona have chosen a different strategy and are firstly in talks with Ajax.
The Serie A champions are offering 65 million euros to the Dutch club plus another 10 million euros in bonuses, while the Blaugrana proposes 75 million euros as a fixed fee and possible bonuses included.
The Amsterdam-based club has warned Fabio Paratici that they are not willing to accept an offer inferior to the one which they accepted from Barcelona and the Italians must thus splash the cash for the defensive phenomenon.
Go to comments