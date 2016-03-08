De Ligt only wants Juventus move

05 July at 12:15
According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt now has his heart set on a move to Juventus and will not consider any last-minute proposals from other clubs.

De Ligt has already agreed terms himself with the Bianconeri and is now just waiting for Juventus and Ajax to come to an economic agreement regarding the transfer fee for the player.

