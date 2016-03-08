De Ligt reveals Ajax secret after Tottenham win: "But we are not in Madrid yet"

Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt has said that the job for the Dutch side isn't done yet and they are not thinking about Madrid yet.



Donny van de Beek's 15th minute strike proved enough for Ajax to take an away goal from a game that Spurs grew into during the second half. The second leg takes place in Amsterdam next Wednesday.



De Ligt was talking to Sky Italia after the game and he said: "We are very happy, playing against Tottenham is always very difficult, they play very intensely, in the first half we were good then in the second half they changed and we made more effort. We still have to play 90 minutes and anything can happen, we need to be ready for a new game and we'll see if we get to Madrid.



"Future? I don't know, I don't think about my future, I play my games and then I'll see what happens, I think about Ajax, we have to continue this fantastic season then we'll see.



"Secret? We know each other very well, we grew up with the Ajax DNA, the ball possession, we fight for each other, we are friends and we don't have stars playing among us, we are a team and this is our greatest strength. I'm star? I'm just a normal guy who's playing a semi-final and I want to enjoy it."