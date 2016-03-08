De Ligt reveals honor at being with Juventus
06 June at 09:45Juventus, Tottenham and Barcelona target Matthijs de Ligt has revealed his honor at being linked to the Old Lady.
The 18-year-old De Ligt has become one of the most wanted youngsters across the world right now and has deservedly attracted interest from a host of clubs. He has already captained the Dutch side and the Ajax side, appearing in 33 games in the Eredivisie, scoring thrice and twice.
In an interview that the Dutchman gave to CalcioMercato, he revealed his pleasure at being linked with Juventus. He said: "Obviously I'm here only for the national team and that was an important thing."
"And it's an honor to be linked to such a big club, but for me it's important to play as usual and do not think about it "
He also said: "Juventus is a club with a great history and above all many titles and has many excellent players."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
