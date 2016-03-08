De Ligt reveals why he chose Juventus over Barcelona and PSG

18 July at 12:30
Matthijs de Ligt was officially confirmed as a player of Juventus this morning, signing for the club in a deal worth 75 million euros paid over 5 installments. 

Speaking to Ajax TV, in a farewell interview, De Ligt revealed several things; including why he chose to move to Juventus rather than to Barcelona, PSG or Manchester United.

"​I love the way the Italians defend. Many of my role-models are Italian: Baresi, Maldini, Nesta, Cannavaro, Scirea. And I could go on further..."

"Ajax? I played here for 10 years in the youth sector and 3 years in the first squad. But now I have to take another step. For me it is exciting to leave this club. Here I have experienced good and bad moments. But in life we ​​always must say goodbye. I will miss everyone here in Amsterdam."

