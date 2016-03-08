De Ligt reveals why he could prefer to join Liverpool over Barcelona and Juventus

Matthijs de Ligt is one of the brightest talents in the world of football and has been attracting interest from top European clubs for months now, including the likes of Barcelona or Juventus. The Dutch starlet spoke in a short interview with the media about his potential future club and what could inspire his choice.



"Van Dijk is a player of international experience, from whom you can learn a lot. I could join him at Liverpool which is a great club but at the moment I'm not thinking about this. I'm concentrating only on Ajax and we'll see how it will end," he said.