De Ligt reveals why Sarri was more decisive than CR7 for his choice to join Juve
19 July at 15:30Matthijs de Ligt was presented today as Juventus' latest reinforcement. The Dutch starlet reflected on is arrival in Turin and who was decisive for his choice to join the Bianconeri.
"I am still very young, I have a lot of experience with Ajax. I played many minutes on the pitch and I have a lot of experience for my age. But I have only just started and I want to learn," he said.
"This is a great step for me, the first outside my country. It is a great honour. I hope to be able to give back all the enthusiasm that I was given. Ronaldo? During the Nations League, I already had an idea of my choice but his greeting gave me great pleasure. But it was not decisive.
"I knew that I would have waited for the end of the holidays to express myself but I knew I would have decided so. Sarri? We spoke on the phone briefly, just to get to know each other. He is one of the reasons I wanted to come to Juve, his way of playing football and how to prepare the line of defence.
"When I was 7 I had a Juve shirt, at that age you already know who your idol is, at the time it was Cannavaro. I played the Champions League in Turin and I was surprised by the support, an exceptional atmosphere. It will be a great challenge to play for them, in a great stadium and the fans are also great.
"There are three competitions, or rather four with the Super Cup. There is the league, the cup and the Champions League. We want to win everything, this is the mentality that is here.
"It was a very long process to choose my next club. I believe that Italy is famous as the country where there is a great tradition of defence. If I think of the great Italian champions, the defenders immediately come to mind. I am proud to be here, there are so many reasons why I chose Juev, it was the feeling that made the difference.
"I think I can help Juve and Juve can give me so much. I am only 19, I want to improve. There are differences between Juve and Ajax and I will show that I am here to learn. It is a big challenge to be here.
"The pressure is normal in football when a big club buys you for an important price. For me, it is not a problem. But it will be the d that will do the talking. Number 4? It is a special number. I've played with it since I was young. I will wear it with great pride.
"Objectives? For me, the most important thing is to adapt to a new country and the new coach. Everyone wants to play. I want to demonstrate my quality and to be able to achieve these goals," de Ligt concluded.
