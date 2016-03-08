De Ligt's father in law: 'He wants to become the best defender in the world'
20 July at 11:55After Juventus' capture of Matthijs de Ligt, the defender's father in law has given an elaborate interview about the Dutch starlet.
Keje Molenaar was talking to Gazzetta dello Sport about his son-in-law's ambitions and he said: '' He has a huge ambition. He wants to become the best defender in the world that today is Sergio Ramos for me. But Matthijs can get there: and the goals against Juve and Tottenham prove it."
On what advise he gave to the defender, he said: ''I advised him to go and play with Messi or Ronaldo . Because such a fortune does not happen many times in life. I was on the team with Cruijff, it was incredible. He was a coach on the pitch, pointing everyone's fingertips."
On why he chose Juve: '' He has always liked Juve, but Cristiano was also important with that sentence after the final of Nations League. He said he wanted it with him in Turin: until recently, CR7 was his hero. The other reason for the choice was technical: the Italian defense school."
